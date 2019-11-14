Constituency Project: Labour Party sues Sen Utazi, PDP

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party in Enugu State has dragged to court the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chuka Utazi, for hoarding 2018 items meant for disbursement as a constituency project.

The items included large quantities of tricycles, grinding machines, among other social welfare poverty alleviation products.

ALSO READ: Ihedioha happy over release of Justice Iheme by abductors

Even though the items have been distributed under a intervention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Labour party in suit No. E/993/2019 lodged at the Enugu state high court demands for a declaration that the previous seizure and hoarding of the Constituency Projects belonging to Enugu North Senatorial district, awarded for procurement since January 23 2018 amounted to gross dereliction of duty, abuse of office, incompetence and reprehensible.

Joined in the suit is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a political platform under which Senator Utazi was elected into the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The applicant is also praying for a declaration that members of Labour Party in Enugu North Senatorial district were entitled to benefit from Constituency Projects but were denied and demanded a sum of N50million against the Defendants for deliberately shutting out members of Labour Party in Enugu North Senatorial district.

Enugu State Chairman of Labour Party Enugu State, Dr Gerald Abonyi stated that there was an urgent need for elected political office holders to understand their duties and responsibilities.

The matter has been slated for hearing on January 16 2020.

Vanguard News