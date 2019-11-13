Computer Village Expo: EdTech solutions to enhance learning process

By Juliet Umeh

Interactive Business and Education Solution, WOWBii Interactive, has said it will showcase EdTech solutions capable of transforming Nigerian education sector at Computer Village Expo 2019.

Computer Village Expo is an annual event that connects over 10,000 technology SMEs from the technology market, Ikeja Computer Village, and technology buyers from Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

This year’s event which holds December in Lagos, has the theme; “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth.”

Executive Director, Computer Village Expo 2019, Mr Foluso Busari, disclosed that WOWBii Interactive will showcase solutions across smart lifestyles, mobile money and financial inclusion.

Others are gaming, mobile apps, mobile lifestyles, e-Commerce, among others.

Busari said since 2015, WOWBii has been transforming the way Africa works and learns by redefining meeting room and classroom technologies.

He said: “WOWBii’s interactive and immersive solutions are embedded with integrated computing, cloud-based infrastructure, wireless connectivity and cross-platform compatibility, that allow users instant access to information, content and applications.

“As a proudly-African brand focused on providing simple yet durable products, WOWBii aims to be the preferred interactive solutions provider on the continent. We are pleased to partner WOWBii to showcase EdTech solutions that can transform classrooms and enhance the learning experience across the continent.

Onyeje, was also named one of the speakers and thought leaders at the summit’s panel session which is on: “Unlocking Possibilities”.

According to the organiser, the event is a strategic partnership between the Ikeja Computer Village Market Management Board and Technology Times Media Limited.

Vanguard