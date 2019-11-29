CFAO launches Suzuki cars, offers free petrol, service to customers

By Theodore Opara

SUZUKI cars, one of Japan’s renowned auto brands have been formally launched into the Nigerian market by CFAO Motors. The launch, which was well attended by dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Kikuta Yutaka, also witnessed the opening of a befitting showroom for the Suzuki car models on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, popular known as Nigerias automobile avenue.

Among other guests in attendance were the chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Managing Director/Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier; Executive Director International Marketing Suzuki Motor, Mr. Koichi Suzuki.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Pelletier said that CFAO has outlined a lot of goodies for Suzuki car customers in Nigeria.

On the qualities of Suzuki cars, he said: “Our parnter, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan is renowned for production of top quality and reliable vehicles which are widely trusted for durability and competitive prices.

“As traditional with CFAO, we have already trained technicians with the support of the manufacturers and we have made provision for sufficient genuine spare parts at right place.”

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the new Suzuki offer of financing starting from just N85,000 per month with an option to trade-in old cars subject to terms and conditions. In addition during the first year, the customer does not pay for petrol or service.

CFAO is a pioneer in automotive distribution and has been in Nigeria for 117 years. CFAO Motors is the distributor of the Suzuki brand in 26 African countries with dedicated sales and aftersales support. The Suzuki models available in Nigeria include: Jimny, Vitara, Dzire, Baleno, Celerio, Alto and Ertiga.

Vanguard