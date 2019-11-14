The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd), said on Thursday the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa remains a heinous crime under Nigeria’s penal code.

This was contained in a document issued at the end of the two-day National workshop on the implementation of the 2019 Ministerial Declaration of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Abuja.

The document, which was signed by the head of Public Affairs of the NDLEA, Mr. Jonah Achema, stated that the law prohibiting cannabis cultivation or dealing has not been repealed.

The workshop was a follow-up to the 2019 Ministerial Declaration of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) held in Vienna, Austria, in March.

The NDLEA chief said: “Contrary to reports, the agency has not granted license or approval to any person or corporate organisation for the cultivation and production of medical cannabis oil and powder.

“The agency will continue to exert its efforts to take all illicit cannabis off the streets in the country.

“It is important to inform the public that as part of our efforts to reform drug control in the country, our operations are gradually shifting from reactive policing to intelligence-led policing.

“We will not spare efforts in addressing existing barriers with regard to strengthening effective, comprehensive, scientific evidence-based demand reduction initiatives covering prevention, early intervention, treatment, care, recovery, rehabilitation and social reintegration measures on a non-discriminatory basis.” (NAN)

