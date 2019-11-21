Anthony Joshua knocked down by Andy Ruiz

Can Anthony Joshua become World Champion Again? Former Boxing Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua will be looking to regain his Heavyweight titles on December 7th after losing them in one of the greatest boxing upsets since Mike Tyson got knocked out by Buster Douglas in Japan in 1990.

Joshua, who was the overwhelming favourite in the last bout will have to change his strategy to beat the hard fighting Mexican. Having only been knocked down by the likes of Vladamir Klitschko ( one of the longest-reigning heavyweight champs in Boxing history) it was a hard pill for Joshua fans to swallow seeing him get knocked over four times in devastating fashion by the underdog Ruiz.

It was difficult not to judge a book by a cover from the last fight, Ruiz came in looking overweight, resembling a chubby teddy bear, as opposed to a world champion fighter. Joshua, on the other hand, imitated a granite Greek statue and looked every bit the Champion he was. He was coming off a 22 undefeated winning streak and an Olympic pedigree, but he wasn’t always the well-mannered boxing champion you see in the media today. A late starter to Boxing, Joshua came started at Finchley Gym in London at 18 after a troublesome past in the streets. His Nigerian Parents sent him to boarding school in their home country to put him on the straight and narrow. He has racked up an impressive amateur record before winning gold at the London 2012 Olympic games and signing his professional contract.

Ruiz, on the other hand, has been fighting for his whole life. His father put him into a boxing club and he often fought kids 5 years his senior. He worked in construction alongside boxing before deciding to dedicate his entire life to being a prizefighter. The short and stout Mexican American is deceptively fast and tough as they come, but never had a real shot in the big leagues until Jarrel Miller, who was scheduled to fight Joshua originally, failed a drug test and the search for a last-minute replacement began. The life-changing call was answered by Ruiz who didn’t hesitate and proceeded to shock the world, but can he prove it wasn’t a fluke?

Despite his recent loss, Anthony Joshua remains the favourite by a longshot. Andy Ruiz is very much still the Rocky in this situation but seems confident to prove it was not just a fluke.

The majority of the Heavyweight belts are on the line, and the winner could potentially fight the winner of the Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder fight, potentially unifying all the Heavyweight belts for the first time since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Whatever the case may be, it is an exciting time for Heavyweight division in Boxing, and with both fighters in neutral ground in Saudia Arabia, anything could happen.

