Buratai challenges security experts to trace terrorists’ source of weapons

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has tasked experts in the security sector to trace the source of weapons in possession of terrorists in the country.

Buratai insisted that both local and international experts must begin to heighten their search for the source of the terrorists’ weapons, saying the development would assist hasten the military win the war against terrorism in the North East.

He spoke on Tuesday when he hosted a delegation from the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), Regional Office for West Africa, the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking through the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun, Buratai explained that ISS has the capability and capacity to go into research and get some facts on the causes of insecurity and how to solve them.

“I want us to be on the same page where we can, while we are doing the military aspect, the research aspect to is also very very useful both for the promotion of the military side and the civil side which is the main site of the whole coin of this security of terrorism.

“Your research can be very very useful to assist us also in unraveling some of the naughty issues as regards fighting insecurity either insurgency or terrorism,” he said.

While commending the institution’s initiative, he urged them to ensure synergy with other critical stakeholders that are concerned with the issues of security as according to him, the Nigerian Army was not the only stakeholder in the fight.

Hear him: “Yes, the kinetic aspect which has to do with the military, we can categorise it as only 20 percent, while 80 percent is the other issues that border on other groups.

“It is the conglomerate of stakeholders including the religious group, the locals, government, Non-Governmental Organisations, all involved in either resolving, expanding and prolonging the conflict, depending on which side of the coin one finds himself”.

The Deputy Director, Institute for Security Studies, ISS and leader of the delegation, Dr. Fonteh Akum, while speaking earlier, explained that the purpose of their visit was in two folds.

According to him, the visit was to introduce their organisation and also solicit the attention of the Nigerian Army as well as understand exactly the kind of research that would be useful as regards the fighting of insecurity in the North East.

He also stated their area of interest and concentration.

“Our areas of research is very diverse and as such, we research mainly on human security which is slightly different from national security because it focuses on human and basically looking at issues of development.

“We think it is very important to work with and also meet principal stakeholders and let them know exactly what is it that we are doing,” he said.

vanguard