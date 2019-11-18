Buhari: We’ll fast-track Nigeria’s transition to knowledge-based society

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday his administration would continue to improve on education to fast- track the country’s transition to a knowledge-based society.

President Buhari stated this in Ibadan at the Foundation Day and Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ibadan.

The President, who is the Visitor to the university, was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

He said: “One of the cardinal objectives of education in any country is nation-building, especially in the 21st century where knowledge is the key determinant of growth and development of nations.”

He enjoined the graduating students to explore the enormous knowledge gained from the university to ensure the country’s socio-economic development.

“It is our hope that these graduating students will turn out to be worthy ambassadors of this university wherever they find themselves.

“The various speeches delivered today have highlighted the challenges and limitations of the universities and the nation at large.

“Since the inception of my administration, we have made appreciable contributions to education, and we will not relent in improving education to fast track Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-based society,” he added.

The President, however, urged labour unions in the universities to be sensitive to the effects of industrial actions on the education sector.

While noting the government was disturbed by the incessant industrial actions, Buhari sought for the understanding of the unions.

“Government is fully aware of the challenges in the university and will continue to do its best to address them,” the President concluded. (NAN)

