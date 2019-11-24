Breaking News
Buhari sympathises with Kenya, DRC over flood disater, mudslides 

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed solidarity with the government and people of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over the deadly flood disasters and devastating mudslides wreaking havoc in some parts of their country.

In separate messages of sympathy and solidarity to the leaders of Kenya and DRC, two countries most hit by the recent incidents, President Buhari said: “the government of Nigeria sympathises with you and the victims of these deadly and devastating flood disasters and mudslides.”

The Nigeria leader expressed sadness over the loss of lives, the economic and social disruptions caused by these natural disasters, adding that: “we are so interconnected by our common humanity that one man’s misfortune affects the joy of others because of the ligament of compassion that holds us together.”

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, noted that “emergency management response is one of Africa’s biggest challenges of development, and we should work together to find a common strategy to minimise the human and economic impacts of these catastrophes.”

The President told the leaders of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo that the hearts and prayers of all Nigerians are with those affected by the natural disaster.

