‘Buhari should consider Ijaw for key federal appointments’

By Blessing Eboigbe

National Secretary of New Nigerian Democratic Evolution, Mr. Olaye Messiah, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider giving major appointments to people of Ijaw ethnic extraction to make up for what he described as key positions given to those from Central and Northern senatorial districts of Delta State by the Federal Government.

Olaye, who said this at his residence in Abuja, also urged the government to consider the zone when appointing people into federal positions.

His words: “President Muhammadu Buhari has done so much for Delta Central by giving making Barrister Festus Keyamo ,SAN, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and Chief Bernard Okumagba the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. Delta North has produced the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria for the second time. While it is true that both Okumagba and Keyamo are distinguished gentlemen who have proven their mettle and are very qualified to serve their fatherland, however, Delta South appears to be losing out in the scheme of things irrespective of the enormous contribution of the region to the Nigerian economy.

The President should ensure that Delta South, particularly the Ijaw nation is considered as a peculiar terrain that requires accelerated development as a result of the environmental degradation occasioned by the activities of the International Oil Companies IOCs during seismic and exploration activities in the region.

“The New Nigerian Democratic Evolution is determined to partner with all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies,MDAs to stimulate the development of the Ijaw communities. The people of the Ijaw nation contributed their quota in delivering President Buhari in the first and second tenure. Having done so, it is only worthwhile and germane for the All Progressives Congress , APC, led federal government to adequately consider the Ijaw nation.

“The appointments made so far by Mr. President tilted towards one side instead of having an even spread.’’

Continuing, Olaye called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to consider the call to establish the Coastal Area Development Agency CADA as encapsulated in the Delta Ijaw Political Agenda DIPA blueprint.

Vanguard