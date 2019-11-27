Buhari condemns killing in Cross River

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the on-going violence in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, which has in the past 24 hours led to a yet to be ascertained number of deaths and arson attacks.

So far, there have been claims and counterclaims as who restarted the killings and arson between neighbouring Nsadop and the Boje communities. While the origin of the mayhem was still unclear.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja Wednesday, President Buhari noted that no dispute or grievance was worth the violent snatching away of another person’s life.

He said that “Nigerians must learn to live peacefully with each other and seek less brutish means of resolving conflicts. Our country does not need another war.”

The statement stated that President Buhari was aware that the security agencies were already intervening to bring an end to the crisis.

He called on the Cross River State government and the Boki local government authorities to immediately look into the crisis and take action to ensure that the unfortunate situation was resolved both in the short and long terms.

