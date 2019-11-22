Breaking News
Buhari approves second term for NIMC DG
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Glory Odizuru, Cecilia Anthony

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of the DG/CEO National Identity Management Commission, NIMC Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz for a Second Term.
A statement by the General Manager Operations & Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar on Friday said the approval was pursuant to the NIMC ACT that provides for two terms tenure for the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

‘‘In the letter of the renewal which was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, the President of the Federal Republic enjoins Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz to continue with the good work he is doing and take NIMC to the Next Level in consonance with the Federal Government’s doctrine of Integrity, transparency and accountability.

‘‘The President wishes the DG/CEO a successful and eventful second tenure in office which commences on the 22nd November 2019,’’ the statement said.

