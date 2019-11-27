Breaking News
BREAKING: PDP governors strategies on IGR

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are currently meeting in Abuja’s, with top party functionaries in attendance.

The summit which has its theme, “The Imperative of Developing Internally-Generated Revenue Options for State Governments in a Recessed Economy,” is expected to discuss issues on policy initiatives for building state and local government capacities as well as human capital initiatives in a 21st century.

The keynote address will be presented by former governor of Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi while the guest speaker, Akineleye Oladeji is expected to speak on “Process Automation.”

First to arrive at the BON Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, venue of the summit is the deputy governor of Zamfara state, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Details later…

