Breaking: Forensic audit necessary in NDDC to unearth sharp practices, says Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Goodwill Akpabio has said that that forensic audit of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC was necessary to uncover the alleged illegalities that had taken place there.

Also read:

The Minister was fielding questions from Journalists after meeting closed doors with the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

He said there were sharp practices in the execution of contracts which needed to be unearthed.

Details later…