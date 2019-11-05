Court orders status quo with regards to Army’s Operation Positive Identification operations nationwide, adjourns to November 18, 2019, for a proper hearing in the suit.

Mr Femi Falana, SAN, is in the suit challenging the constitutional powers of the Army to embark on Operation Positive Identification, contending that its a breach of the rights of Nigerians to move around the country without being subjected to harassment.

Vanguard