BREAKING: Court dismisses Busola Dakolo’s case against COZA pastor

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Court 12, sitting at Bwari, Abuja has dismissed the case filed by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Justice Oathman A. Musa, in giving the judgment, held that the matter amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process adding that the case is empty and purely sentimental. Justice Musa said that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

The court also awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.

Dakolo filed the suit against Fatoyinbo after alleging that he raped her in 2002 and caused her emotional distress.

Fatoyinbo’s team of lawyers, led by Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), had however argued that the prayers in the suit were ungranted by the court, and that the suit was frivolous and an abuse of court process.

Fatoyinbo wasn’t in court because he’s not required to appear in person for a civil matter. He was however represented by his lawyers.

Vanguard Nigeria News