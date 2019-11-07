Border: Senate investigates alleged killings by Customs

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has begun probe into the alleged extra-judicial killings at the borders by operatives of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The Senate yesterday mandated its Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North led Committee on Customs, Excise, and Tariff to immediately carry out a holistic investigation into the matter.

Resolution of the Senate yesterday was a sequel to a motion entitled, “The Need to condemn the incessant excesses and the recent extrajudicial killings of people by men of the Nigerian Customs Service in Idiroko/Ipokia state constituency and sponsored by Senator Tolulope Odebiyi, APC-Ogun West.

Presenting the motion, Senator Odebiyi who explained that Idiroko is a town in Ipokia local government area of Ogun, said that since the closure of the country’s land borders, men of the customs had been conducting themselves in a very reckless and unruly manner along the Idiroko axis.

According to him, it was disturbing that “precisely, on Oct. 7, while we were on break, men of the customs service were alleged to have shot and killed a student including subjecting many students to various degrees of injury.

“The people of Idiroko state constituency are daily being harassed and treated with disdain by men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

“While many of the actions and excesses by the operatives including the recent killings were not only breaches but were done against the state, sadly there are yet to be any report of any of the officers involved or reprimanded,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, APC-Kwara Central said “we have debated on this floor the reason for the closure of the border and its importance.

“It is very unfortunate and sad that the lives of Nigerians are lost as a result of their actions. “It is also sad that those men are not keeping to the code of their various services,” Oloriegbe said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan called for the amendment of the prayers of the motion which was unanimously adopted by the senators.

