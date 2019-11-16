Border closure: ‘We need to support local manufacturers now’

Following the closure of all Nigeria borders by the federal government in a bid to stop smuggling of goods into the country, the Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, has advised Nigerians to support local manufacturers and prove the world that the country is truly the giant of Africa.

Yusuf who disclosed this in Ilorin when he received the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, on a factory tour to his facilities opined that for Nigeria to overcome the prevailing economic predicaments, there is need for massive support for local manufacturers who are taking high business risks by investing and sustaining the nation’s economy.

According to him, “To be honest with you, if you are heading any government agency, department or parastatals, you must ensure that you move out of your domain and see how things are in the real forms of operation on the field otherwise, you will fail woefully in your responsibilities.

“It is not enough to rely on documented report for policy formulation, it cannot work neither can it serve the overall interest of the nation. Just like the Honourable Minister said, if the federal government can make policies that will make people to know that it is not the amount of money in your bank account that matters, rather, your efforts in nation-building process and support of the masses.

“President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has achieved a lot for the nation through the land border closure which has further made us to realize our potentials as the giant of Africa. You see that foreign nations are now begging us to re-open our borders again haven realized the effect on their economy. They know they can’t do without us.

“If you ask them why they are begging us, the answer is simple, they need us to survive. People come from other countries to come and make money in Nigeria. We pray that government will replicate what it did on land border to Seaports and deal with conspiracy officers that allow ammunition to enter the country unchecked.” Dr. Yusuf who is also the Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) Kwara/Kogi Chapter, further stressed that, “Somebody put ammunition in container and declared it to the Nigeria Customs Service, (NSC) as charcoal. How safe are we if we continue to open our borders for strangers to penetrate.

“They come to Nigeria to destroy Nigeria through the Seaports through conspiracy of some custom officers. With the step taken so far by President Buhari, it is certain that that the border closure will surely work and assist us reduce human trafficking as well as know the numbers of people coming in and out of our country.

