Border Closure: PAN commends FG, says it’ll boost the nation’s economy

The National President of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Mr. Ezekiel Ibrahim has commended President Mohammodu Buhari-led federal government for closing land borders across the country, saying that the step will go a long way in boosting agriculture in the country; especially the poultry aspect.

Ibrahim, who said this at the 9th Nigeria Poultry Show in Abeokuta; Ogun State capital said, the federal government meant well for the country with the current closure of the nation’s land borders, saying that it will launch the country’s to limelight among committee of nations.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the National Secretary of the association, Prince Joseph Aladesuyi at the programme tagged “Nigeria Poultry Industry: Managing the Value Chain for National Development”, said “I want to appreciate the federal government over the border closure. And because of the closure, there are greater employment opportunities for teeming Nigerians.

He appealed to the federal to assist farmers in the area of loan to boost their businesses, complaining that presently, the interest rate on loan was too high for them to bear.

“I also want to appeal to the federal government basically on behalf of the Nigerian farmers. We are suffering because of the high-interest rate on loan from our banks. Federal government should ensure that only genuine farmers benefit from the Anchors Borrower programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

On his part, the General Manager (Sales and Marketing) at Premier Feeds, Austin Daylop noted that “there are lots of unwholesome practices in the agricultural industry, which according to him must stop, emphasizing that health of the Nigerians is very important”.

He added that things must be done in the right way for Nigerians to get the benefits of the border closure.

“Those who cut corners must stop. Let us provide products for Nigerians, let us provide good services for Nigerians.

“Very soon, it will be very difficult to get broilers in the country because of the closure. We must close those gaps through research and extension work”.

“Let the borders remain closed until we fix ourselves and become better. Other nations have done it. China closed it for 40 years. India did that too. We can only get better economically when we close our borders”.

On his part, the southwest Chairman of the association, Dr. Bode Adetoyi, said the border closure will enable Nigerians to eat made in Nigeria chickens, they are fresh and nice unlike the smuggled ones that are embalmed that’s why our people contact various diseases such as cancer and die untimely as a result of eating it”.

He called on Nigerian farmers to take the advantage of the border closure to boost their production, through research and extension work, pointing out that that “we have what it takes in the poultry industry to meet the 200 million requirements in our poultry for our consumption

Adetoyi said, “The poultry industry provides 20 million Nigerians with direct or indirect employments. We appreciate the concern of the government at all levels for their various programmes aimed at increasing the economic status of Nigeria farmers which ensures food security for Nigerian populace”.

“The recent ban on importation of agricultural products and total closure of borders are practical demonstration of government at ensuring food for all Nigerians”.

