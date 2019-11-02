Border Closure: Ghanaian driver laments trucks parts, batteries stolen

A driver of one of the stranded Ghanaian trucks due to the closure of the Nigerian borders has lamented that their trucks parts and batteries were being stolen.

The driver recounting what it was like at the border said: “I arrived here on August 16, 2019, but I have been compelled to stay here and I’m finding it very difficult to feed myself and my two mates”.

“About 200 trucks from Ghana have been parked at the border and a good number of them have had their parts including batteries stolen,” the stranded driver added.

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently donated a sum of 450,000 CFA franc to stranded Ghanaian drivers at the Seme-Krake Border of Nigeria and Benin.

The cash gift was to help ease the drivers’ financial burden as the government continues a dialogue with the Nigerian government on the provision of safe passage for its traders.

Ghana’s government official also used the opportunity to capture the data of the drivers and trucks stranded at the border to document the list of traders the Nigerian Federal Government will grant passage.

Vanguard News Nigeria.