BON Awards: Hosts for 2019, 2020 editions announced

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Best of Nollywood awards has confirmed the host and date for this year’s event. Last year, the prestigious awards took place at the Kakanfo conference centre in Ibadan, Oyo State with the former Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Chief host.

According to the BON 2019 Media coordinator, Victor Ojelabi, aside from this year’s event being slated for December 14, 2019 in Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Dr Kayode Fayemi have been announced as Chief Hosts for 2019 and 2020 editions of the awards respectively.

Dr Ganduje, the Executive Governor of Kano State, stated that the centre of commerce is more than excited to host this year’s edition.

“We are happy BON Awards will be bringing the nation’s movie industry to Kano to feel the beauty and tranquility that our God given land is known for.

“Kano, which is the second-largest industrial centre after Lagos State in Nigeria and the largest commercial centre in the Northern Nigeria, also boasts of several tourists centres for our guests to feed their eyes on,” the governor said.

He also assured the organisers the state’s full readiness to host the awards.

“While preparations are already in top gear to ensure a hitch free and grand event, Kano people are happy to embrace the Nollywood industry,” he concluded.

In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer, Best Of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi, said that the Government of Ekiti State has also declared to host next year’s edition of the event.

“For the year 2020’s edition of the awards, the people of Ekiti would be opening their doors to the popular players in the Nigerian movie industry by the special grace of God.

“Ekiti government, under Gov. Kayode Fayemi, has in its quest in putting the state on the tourism map of Nigeria, made the state a destination for entertainment.

“We can categorically state that the efforts of Mr. Governor in terms of changing the narratives about the state is yielding great results and BON Awards is excited to bring the whole Nigeria, through the Nollywood industry, to experience his great strides without being told,” Oloketuyi stated.

Best of Nollywood Awards is an annual industry event honouring outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry.

The first edition, hosted by the then Lagos State government, was held in 2009 and so far, the events have held in 9 states across the country since inception.

