Boluwaji Obahopo

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed satisfaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct of the state governorship election.

Bello, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, spoke shortly after casting his vote at ward 001 in his Agassa country home.

The governor was accompanied to the polling station by his wife, Amina, who also cast her vote at the same polling booth.

Vanguard.