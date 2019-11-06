Bayelsa: PDP governors, BOT, others rally support for Diri

Samuel Oyadongha and Emem Idio

GOVERNORS of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), led by the Chairman of the Bayelsa PDP campaign National Council, Senator Bala Mohammed, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the Board of Trustees led by its Secretary, Senator Adolphus Wabara on Wednesday converged at Yenagoa to rally support for the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at the grand finale of the party’s governorship.

Tagged “mother of all rallies,” the PDP leaders said only a tested, articulate and experienced public servant in the mould of Senator Diri, would continue the exemplary developmental exploits of the Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration in the state.

They called on Bayelsans to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevent the enviable legacies of Dickson’s administration from being destroyed.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues including Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Emeka Ihedioha ( Imo) told the mammoth crowd of party faithful that their attendance at the rally held at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion is a testimony to the support PDP is having in the state.

He warned Bayelsans not to fall prey to the APC whose only intention is to come and destroy all the achievements Governor Dickson has recorded in the state.

He said: “We are aware of their plans to rig the election as they are not on the ground. Please come out en masse, vote and protect your votes so that Diri would be elected governor and take over from Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.”

On his part, Secondus said it was rather unfortunate that the APC presented an unelectable candidate lacking in capacity to represent Bayelsa and Ijaw people for the governorship of the state.

He said the APC and its leaders should tender an open apology to the people of Bayelsa and Nigerians for presenting such a candidate as David Lyon to Bayelsa for the position of governor.

He said the unprecedented crowd and a massive number of APC members who defected to the PDP in their thousands was a clear message that Bayelsans have rejected the APC.

The PDP National Chairman took a swipe at the APC which he said had damaged the country and inflicted hardship on the people since it took over political control at the centre in 2015.

Vanguard