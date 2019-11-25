Bayelsa Assembly passes vote of confidence on Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Sixteen out of the nineteen Peoples Democratic Party members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Obolo-Bobou in Yenagoa said the Assembly has enjoyed unbroken stability and cohesion for almost eight years under the leadership of Dickson.

Obolo-Bobou along with 15 members also denied speculation making the rounds that some members are planning to defect from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to other political parties.

He said the House of Assembly has had a robust partnership for almost eight years working with the executive arm of government in the development of the state.

Rt. Hon Obolo-Bobou explained that three members of the party were absent at the meeting due to other official engagements in the interest of the state.

He assured the people of the state that the House of Assembly was committed to ensuring that the Restoration Government finish strong come February 14, 2020.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abraham Ngobere and the member representing Yenagoa 2, Hon. Ebiwou Koku-Obiyai, said the members are committed to serve the people who elected them.

“We have a sacred mandate as legislators with our people, the people of Bayelsa State, which we will continue to do.

ALSO READ: How Dickson handed power to APC

“We have had about 8 years of very effective administration by the Restoration Government, ably led by the governor and we the legislature have given the needed legislative backing to project and programmes of this administration.

“The seedlings we watered during the dry season have grown to fruit-bearing plants, and we have all enjoyed those fruits. We are here to assure the people of Bayelsa State that as part of the Restoration government, as lawmakers who have worked with this government, we are here standing tall side by side with the governor, to finish strong with him.

Vanguard News Nigeria.