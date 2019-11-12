Bayelsa APC reacts to court verdict

The All Progressive Congress in Bayelsa State has reacted to the court ruling disqualifying Senator Biobrakumo Degi-Eremiyon, running mate to the party governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, as a travesty of justice.

READ ALSO:

Publicity secretary of the party, Doifie Buokoribo in a statement Tuesday said, “The judgement occasioned a miscarriage of justice, is glaringly perverse and against the weight of evidence before the Court. We are totally surprised that the Court could despite the objections by our lawyers, go ahead to determine a weighty criminal allegation of falsification and fraud solely on the bases of affidavit evidence contrary to well established judicial precedents that such must be proved beyond reasonable doubt by calling oral evidence.

“We strongly believe that the judgment cannot withstand a superior judicial scrutiny, therefore, our lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and other court processes to arrest the execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We call on all our members and supporters not to be distracted but continue to peacefully mobilize for the November 16, 2019 elections.”

Vanguard