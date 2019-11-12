Breaking News
Translate

Bayelsa APC reacts to court verdict

On 7:04 pmIn Newsby
court,Bayelsa
All Progressive Congress

The All Progressive Congress in Bayelsa State has reacted to the court ruling disqualifying Senator Biobrakumo Degi-Eremiyon, running mate to the party governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, as a travesty of justice.

READ ALSO:Kogi Guber: PDP faults INEC on card readers, election procedures(Opens in a new browser tab)

Publicity secretary of the party, Doifie Buokoribo in a statement Tuesday  said, “The judgement occasioned a miscarriage of justice, is glaringly perverse and against the weight of evidence before the Court. We are totally surprised that the Court could despite the objections by our lawyers, go ahead to determine a weighty criminal allegation of falsification and fraud solely on the bases of affidavit evidence contrary to well established judicial precedents that such must be proved beyond reasonable doubt by calling oral evidence.

“We strongly believe that the judgment cannot withstand a superior judicial scrutiny, therefore, our lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and other court processes to arrest the execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We call on all our members and supporters not to be distracted but continue to peacefully mobilize for the November 16, 2019 elections.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.