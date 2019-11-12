Bauchi govt partners NIPR for Budget tracking

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has said it will work in synergy with the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR to ensure effective budget monitoring in the state.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hassan Gamawa made the assertion when he received in audience, officials of the State chapter of NIPR who paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

Gamawa said the need for collaboration between the two bodies cannot be overemphasized, as government needs support and collaboration from all relevant stakeholders for effective governance, noting that the money called ‘government money’ is actually people’s money.

According to him, NIPR has a vital role to play in assisting the ministry to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of resources and in the budget process.

“As partners, your role in budget monitoring can go a long way to ensure transparency and accountability. I have confidence that our partnership will attract more donors and investment in the state. My doors will remain open for any suggestion that can help this government perform better,” he said.

Earlier, the State NIPR Chairman, Kabir Ali Kobi assured the commissioner of the Institute’s readiness to work with the ministry for effective governance.

READ ALSO: NIPR commends NNPC for promotion of PR

“We will work with the government in any way we can to help you achieve your goals for the people of Bauchi state. We equally want to thank you most sincerely for appointing our own, the chapter’s PRO, Muslim Lawal as your Personal Assistant on Media. Let me assure you that Muslim Lawal, is hardworking, honest, loyal and of proven integrity,” he stated.

vanguard