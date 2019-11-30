Basketmouth, Nancy Isime, Praiz, others light up DStv Festive Ad

Ex-BBNaija stars, Khafi, Ike, Venita alongside TV Host Nancy Isime and Simi Drey, singer, Praiz and one of Africa’s funniest men, Basketmouth have all come together to feature in one television commercial (TVC) – DStv Festive Ad.

The TVC was unleashed at the event put together by MultiChoice to launch 5 new DStv and GOtv packages.

“Beautiful”, “Relatable”, “Heartwarming” and “Hilarious”, are just a few of the words that some of the guests in attendance used to describe the advert.

The commercial is titled ‘Happier Holidays with DStv’ and demonstrates the happiness and ‘feels’ that come with a typical festive season in Nigeria.