Axa Mansard restates commitment to promoting wellness

By Rosemary Onuoha

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc has said that it is committed to promoting wellness in the society. Head, Brand and Communications at AXA Mansard, Mrs. Nkiru Umeh, stated this when the company partnered St. Saviors School in the Lagos Kids’ Mini Marathon.

The Marathon themed “Active Kids Rock”, is the 3rd Edition of what has now grown to become an annual family event promoting sports and healthy living with a focus on children. It is an opportunity for families and friends to bond and create memories that will last a lifetime while inspiring kids to become more physically active for a lifetime from an early age.

Speaking about the event, Umeh said, “We are always excited to be a part of this iconic event as we once again partner with St. Saviors School to further promote wellness in the society. Beyond this, it is also an opportunity to contribute towards helping disadvantaged children and ultimately promoting excellent primary education in Nigeria.”

Commenting further, Umeh said, “At AXA Mansard, we will continue to be at the forefront of health improvement and look forward to making a difference in the lives of kids, young adults and the community at large.”

