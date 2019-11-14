Appeal Court reaffirms election of Sokoto Assembly majority leader, others

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed against the elections of the Majority Leader, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Bello Ambarura and seven other lawamkers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Alhaji Dayyabu Kalmalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went to the appellate court seeking to upturn Ambarura’s election who won the Illela constituency seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalmalo’s petition was earlier thrown out by state Assembly Election Tribunal.

In the judgement read by Justice Fatima Akinbanmi, the three man panel led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, said that the Court affirmed the decision of the tribunal and consequently dismissed the Appeal for lacking in merit.

In a similar Judgment delivered by Justice Akinbanmi, the Court dismissed the Appeal filed by Alhaji Nasiru Assara of the PDP, against the election of Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi, representing Gwadabawa South Constituency in the state Assembly.

The Court also awarded N20,000 costs in favour of each of the three respondents.

Also, the Court has dismissed an appeal by PDP’s Habibu Gidan-Kaya against the election of Muhammadu Idris of APC, representing Gwababawa North Constituency in the state Assembly.

Justice Akinbanmi said that the Court also awarded N50,000 costs in favour of each of the three respondents.

In another unanimous Judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Akawu, the Court dismissed the Appeal filed by Mohammed Tukur of the PDP, against the election of Aminu Bodai of the APC, representing Dange/Shuni state Assembly Constituency.

Justice Hamma stated that the Court affirmed the decision of the Tribunal that the petition was statute barred.

The Court had also dismissed the appeal filed by Aminu Gidado of the APC, against the election of Malami Ahmed of the PDP, representing Sokoto South I constituency.

Similarly, Justice Hamma delivered that the Court had dismissed the appeal filed by Malami Galadanchi of the APC, against the election of Buhari Halliru of the PDP, representing Sokoto North I, Constituency in the state Assembly.

Also the appeal filed by Bashir Dahiru of the APC, against the election of Sule Romo of the PDP, representing Tambuwal West Constituency in the state Assembly was also dismissed by the Court, as delivered by Justice Hamma.

In another Judgment, delivered by the Presiding Judge, Justice Saulawa, dismissed the appeal filed by Abdulwahab Yahaya of the PDP, against the election of Faruku Ahmad of the APC for Goronyo Constituency seat.

The Court also awarded N100,000 costs in favour of the 1st and 2nd Respondents.

Meanwhile, the Court had also dismissed the application filed by Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, praying it to set aside its October 30, Judgment affirming the elections of Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba of the PDP for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Dr Balarabe Kakale of the PDP for Dange / Shuni, Tureta and BodingaFederal Constituency.

The cases were instituted by Abubakar Tambuwal and Aliyu Shehu of APC.

The court unanimously dismissed the application and granted the objection raised by Chief Samuel Zibiri, SAN, praying the Court to dismiss the application to set aside its ruling on the matter.

Justice Saulawa said the Court has awarded N50,000 cost against the applicants.

