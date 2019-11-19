APC, Oshiomhole commend Jonathan over Bayelsa Polls

According to him,” As the President and our father, he has a brand new baby boy who will be sworn- in on Valentine Day February 14, 2020, as governor of Bayelsa State. We thanked the President for his fatherly role and he insisted that we must ensure that while we are determined to win the election that we must play by the rule and ensure that the process is transparent.

“And above all the President has always been concerned about peaceful election and we were proud to inform him that besides very isolated cases of ballot box snatching, the election in Bayelsa can be described as the most peaceful.

” I believe since 1999, you will agree that this is the only time we can say the election is truly transparent and peaceful. Again, our candidate attract supports across the political divide. When you see territories and communities where his victory was being celebrated you will agree that not only did he have the support of the APC family, he had support beyond the APC family.

“And of course, the President was very happy that we had a peaceful election in Bayelsa state. But of course, we also know that there was an election in Kogi but that is a matter for another day when we present the governor are-elected.

“But we do realize that all the 16 senators who decamped along with Senator Bukola Saraki from APC to PDP, hard as they have tried to come back, the Nigerian people in their respective constituencies, have insisted on punishing them for being disloyal and transferring it monetizing their mandates.

“I think the only one that is still struggling now is Dino Melaye but as you can see from the result so far, Senator Smart Adeyemi is leading by over 20,000 votes even though INEC insists we must have a re-run for the remaining areas we are confident that there is no way he can make up for 20,000 vote deficit.

“I think the lesson for us to be learnt as a party is rather clear that when politicians go to the polls to collect mandate on a particular political platform and then they dump the party for another party, the electorate will always be waiting for them. Over time we are likely to see people out of fear for the electorate, not monetizing their mandate after they are elected.

“But overall, we are grateful to Almighty God for making this election successful, we appreciate the people of Bayelsa State who have reposed confidence in our party and on our candidate. We also want to appreciate the very warm reception that the former President accorded our candidate who in line with his character of humane, simplicity and commitment, in company of our chairman of APC governorship campaign for Bayelsa state, Jigawa state governor Abubakar Baduru and governor Bagudu who is the Chairman of APC governors forum and co-chair of the Bayelsa election.

“We are also very appreciative of the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipreye Sylva who has had to manage a very difficult tight schedule – playing his role as minister of state petroleum which entails engaging with international engagements and at the same time making out time to ensure that he provides leadership for our party in Bayelsa.

“For us as APC, we are very grateful. We are grateful to the two governors who had to stay 72 hours to ensure the success of the election.. For the governor, this is a call to selfless service, the more support you get the more the expectations. As they say, to whom much is given, much is expected.

When he takes over office in February Bayelsans will see the difference between his government and that of outgoing governor Serieke Dickson.”

On his part, the Governor-Elect, David Lyon said it was one of the greatest days in his life. because the people of Bayelsa had spoken their minds by voting for the APC.

He said,” It is indeed a welcome development because at our campaigns we promised that when elected and sworn in, security and development will be our key agenda and with the support of Bayelsans they have made this possible.