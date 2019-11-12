APC no match to PDP – Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

LESS than five days to the governorship election in Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson, yesterday, boasted the All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot match the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, at the poll.

Dickson who stated this during a live media chat in Yenagoa, hinged his confidence of a landslide victory for the PDP on ”the overwhelming support shown by the people” during the party’s campaigns in the constituencies.

He said the dominance of the PDP in Bayelsa politics was not under any threat from the APC and lauded the performance of his administration especially in the area of enthroning a tolerant political culture that treats all politicians including the opposition with respect.

Dickson said the campaigns of the various political parties have been smooth without any incidence of violence and killings because of the deliberate policy of years of sustained investment in security by his administration.

“Investments have been made in security and stability over the years by this government. Even though we are counting days to a governorship election, an election that has generated a lot of interest, it is gratifying that our state is still very calm, peaceful and stable. And that is the evidence of the investments that my government has been making in the last close to eight years, which is why we will continue to remain one of the most peaceful and stable states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Few days to a governorship election, for the first time, we are seeing a Bayelsa that is calm,” he said.

Highlighting his performance in office, he said his administration’s achievements have surpassed that of his predecessors adding that Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation would be better off voting the PDP.

Dickson described the state international airport as the single biggest investment located in the heartland of the Niger Delta and called on the people particularly the Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas to vote the PDP.

He also called on Bayelsans and Nigerians to discountenance the propaganda being peddled by the APC, against the airport, which, he said, was borne out of hatred and shame.

Dickson explained that the airport project had gulped about N70 billion and not N100 billion being bandied in some quarters to discredit his administration.

Vanguard