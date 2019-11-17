Anambra trains 300 youth entrepreneurs in partnership with UNIZIK  

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy has commenced the training of 300 youths for an empowerment programme under the Youth Entrepreneurship Start-up (YES) in partnership with the UNIZIK Business School.

The Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Mr. Afam Mbanefo told reporters in Awka that the YES programme was designed to ultimately make the beneficiaries employers of labour.

According to him, the programme which was targeted for youths between the ages of 18 and 35 years was a special empowerment initiative of the Ministry in partnership with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School.

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly tasks DESOPADEC board on prudent management of funds

Mbanefo said: “The core objective of this programme is hinged on assembling 300 creative and innovative youths with good business potentials and prospects and training them in core business principles in different areas.

“Upon completion of the training, the successful trainees shall serve as interns at different establishments of our potential donors for a period of three months and above.”

He explained that essentially, the youths would be taught how to identify viable businesses, make good business plan, nurture, execute and sustain good business, present business proposals for securing grants, as well as expose them to various donor agencies locally, nationally and globally for grants.

In addition, he added, they would be exposed to various modules of business management skills by business scholars and successful entrepreneurs, noting that at the end of the programme, 100 participants with the best business plan would be selected and funded to the tune of N5 million to be disbursed in tranches upon satisfactory execution of the agreed business implementation.

The Commissioner called for financial assistance from well-meaning Anambra people and corporate organizations for easy empowerment of the beneficiaries.

In his speech, the director of UNIZIK Business School, Prof A.U Nonyelu commended the initiative of the state government to change the lifestyle of youths so as to help them better their lives and the society.

He assured that the UNIZIK Business School would mentor and monitor the selected youths for one year to ensure that their businesses did not collapse in the long run.

Vanguard Nigeria News