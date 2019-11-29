Anambra acquires land for honey production, export — ADP Manager

The Anambra Government has procured over five hectares of farmland at Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area for Bee Plantation and Mass Production of honey for export.

Mr. Jude Nwankwo, Programme Manager, Anambra Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Awka.

Nwankwo said the government hoped to create employment opportunities for the youth besides the economic benefits.

He said the project was also targeted at providing materials to pharmaceutical industries for use in the manufacturing of drugs.

“The medicinal and health value of undiluted honey cannot be over-stressed as it nourishes the body as well as increases the immune system,” he said.

The manager, however, expressed concern over the chemical substances used for planting agricultural produce, noting that they were injurious to the human body as they cause cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

According to him, ADP is bent on ensuring that people consume the right product, which is the remote reason ADP ventured into mass production of pure honey for local consumption and export.

vanguard