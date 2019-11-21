Akpodiete canvasses support for Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

Human rights activist and former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Mr Christmas Akpodiete, has urged the international community to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to reposition Nigeria as the most powerful nation in Africa, adding that the President has achieved a lot in his anti-corruption crusade.

READ ALSO:

Akpodiete, a legal practitioner, said this while delivering a paper at a conference on good governance in Washington DC, USA.

He said: “It’s on record that some former public officials escaped through plea deals, while some are still fugitives. For the first time, the Federal Government, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, achieved a lot.”

On his presidential ambition, Akpodiete said it was normal that he ran against the president in the primary, but was barred by his “party’s ridiculous nomination fees.”

VANGUARD