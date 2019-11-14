Adetola Nola ups the ante with maiden mentorship program

Memories of the first edition of ‘Learn Business With Nola’ still lingers, even though it’s already some weeks after, the feedback from participants has been highly impressive.

The event, held at Lekki on the 12th of October, 2019 started on a disappointing note. The day started with a heavy downpour before 6:00 am. Lekki was flooded and it was expected that no participant will show up if the weather wouldn’t permit.

However, the enthusiastic entrepreneurs defiled the rain, breezing in earlier than the expected time for the life-changing event. Entrepreneurs from across the nation graced the event with high expectations, and they weren’t disappointed.

After creating a relaxing ambience for participants, the event kicked off with the first session of the training. The training sessions were in three parts; first on the basic/essential requirement for starting and registering a business, second on life-saving negotiation skills and the third on financial intelligence. Of the key takeaways, Mr Nola stated that wealth can be learned; it doesn’t always have to based on hereditary factor.

After the first session, participants had a tea break, which created an opportunity for breakfast, networking, photography and connecting with other participants, speakers, and fundraisers. The second session started with questions and answers. There were so many questions that participants were not willing to go till Mr Nola answers; they didn’t want the event to end. In-between the sessions, games gave life to the event and made it more fun.

At about 5:30 PM, the event came to an end with the promise of the second edition. Since the commencement of the event, several social media posts on how impactful the program was, have been put up by participants with the hashtag (#learnbusinesswithnola).

It may be recalled that the aim of the mentorship program is to make businesses work in Nigeria, by creating interactive training sessions and teaching business owners the right measures to grow as statistics show that 80% of small businesses fail within the first five years.

“This edition empowered 30 entrepreneurs, and as we await the next edition of the event, we are grateful for the success of the first”, says Adetola Nola, the convener and brain behind the event. Nola was listed on the Forbes Africa Under 30 Business category earlier this year.

Vanguard