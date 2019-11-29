Accident: Group mourns FedPoly Offa graduates

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African Socialist Movement, has mourned graduates of Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State that lost their lives through a ghastly vehicle accident.

It would be recalled that about 15 Federal Polytechnic Offa graduates died in an auto-crash on Nov. 28, on their way to NYSC Camp in Kano State.

The President of PSM in Nigeria, Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave the condolence in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

“With rude shock and sadness, the attention of the PSM has been drawn to a tragedy that occurred yesterday which has claimed about 15 lives of Federal Polytechnic, Offa graduates.

“Information at our disposal reveals that about 15 graduates of the institution died in an auto-crash on their way to NYSC Camp in Kano State.

“PSM bids them farewell and prays that God grant the families, the institution and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.