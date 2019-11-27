Abuja-bound British Airways flight loses engine mid-air

An Abuja-bound British Airways flight that left London on Tuesday returned to Heathrow Airport after developing a “minor technical problem” mid-air.

The airline confirmed that BA 083 flight returned to Heathrow and was met by the emergency services as a precautionary measure after the technical hitches.

The airline, in a mail sent to THISDAY, said: “For your information, the aircraft experienced a minor technical issue and our pilots elected to return to Heathrow. In terms of the emergency services meeting the aircraft, this is standard practice.

“Our aircraft returned to Heathrow and was met by the emergency services as a precaution after experiencing a minor technical issue. Our teams looked after our customers last night, providing them with overnight accommodation. We’re sorry to our customers for the delay to their travel plans. (sic)”

