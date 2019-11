Dr. Ore Falomo, the personal physician to the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola, is dead.

He died at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in Lagos.

The renowned doctor will be best remembered for the significant roles he played in Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

During the dark years of the military junta, the deceased was subjected to psychological torture by the military and denied him access to Abiola, the detained winner of June 12, 1993 presidential poll.

Vanguard