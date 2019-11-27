Abducted Yobe immunization workers regain freedom

Two immunization workers abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Babangida, headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State, have regained their freedom.

The Executive Secretary of Yobe State Primary Management Board, Dr. Kundi Machina, confirmed the development to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital, on Wednesday evening.

According to him, the ambulance seized from the immunisation team was later abandoned by the insurgents.

The executive director said the immunisation exercise in the local government area has been suspended to allow the workers to recover from the trauma of their abduction.

The immunisation workers were abducted by the terrorists on Wednesday morning while they were traveling in an ambulance to Muri Mafa ward in the LGA.

Eyewitnesses said some of the team members fled on sighting the terrorists but the driver and a local guide were captured and taken away in the ambulance.

The terrorists later entered the town and carted away food items.

“The insurgents came into the town and attacked the military base and took control of the town before going on to break stores and made away with foodstuff,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

Vanguard