45-year-old man who allegedly slapped woman lands in court

A 45-year-old man, Demola Ogunleye, on Thursday, appeared before an Ile Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly slapping a woman.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, was arraigned on charges of breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 5, 2019 at about 12 p.m. at Camp area, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that was likely to cause the breach of peace by beating one Oyetunde Simiatu.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted Simiatu by slapping her on her face and also tore her clothes.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 249 (d) and 351 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Mrs Bukola Olayinka, who applied for the bail of the defendant in a most liberal term, pledged that her client would not jump bail, but would produce responsible sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olatunji added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 19 for hearing.

Vanguard Nigeria News