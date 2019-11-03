3 Nigerians arrested for kidnap in Ghana

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Ghanaian police arrested three Nigerians, and one Ghanain alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of two Canadians in Ghana.

The Nigerians are Sampson Aghalor aka Romeo, a 27-year-old computer engineer, Elvis Ojiyorwe, a 27-year-old businessman, Jeff Omarsa a 28-year-old Tiler, and Yusif Yakubu a Ghanaian resident.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) report, the Canadians Ms Lauren Tilley and Ms Bailey Chitty were in Ghana for voluntary work but were residing in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Ghana.

They were hidden in an uncompleted building at Amoam-Achiase in the Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

ALSO READ: Ghana police arrest 13 Nigerian sex workers

The suspects however during the trial on Thursday (October 31) denied the charges levied against them.

One of the Nigerian suspects, Aghalor has accused the Ghana investigator in charge of their case to have held on to his money. He claimed he has GHS890 (N58,822) with the investigator but was given only GHS250 (N16,523).

In concurrence, another Nigerian suspect, Ojiyorwe had a similar complaint.

Hearing the allegations levied against the investigator, the presiding judge, Mr Justice George Buadi insisted on hearing the account before proceeding with the kidnapping case.

The suspects were, therefore, returned to Ghana’s Nsawam Prison. While the next hearing was adjourned to November 21.

A new judge is expected to preside on the Nigerians case come November 21 since Justice Buadi would be retiring by the end of November.

Vanguard News Nigeria.