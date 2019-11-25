Vanguard Logo

2Face, Awilo Longomba honoured at 2019  AFRIMA

By Benjamin Njoku

Legendary singer, 2Baba and Congolese veteran musician, Awilo Longomba have been honoured with  the special recognition awards at the 6th All Africa Musical Awards, AFRIMA, which held Saturday night  at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The music icons were honoured for their immense contributions towards the development of the continent’s music.

Also, winners were announced in the 36 categories of the awards ceremony, which comprise the Continental and Regional categories.

The Continental Category rewards African artistes in various music genres and forms, while the Regional Category celebrates the outstanding achievements of African artistes within their specific region of origin.

Receiving his award, 2Baba dressed in black Agbada, thanked the organizers  and his fans for keeping faith with him.

‘It was indeed a night of fun, entertainment  and  celebration of African music and talents.

