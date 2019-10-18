Yetunde Barnabas bags nomination for Promising Actress of the Year

By Juliet Ebirim

Fast rising actress, movie producer and beauty queen, Yetunde Barnabas who broke into national limelight at the age of 22, when she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja beauty pageant and recently won the Miss Tourism Nigeria competition has been nominated as the Promising Actress of the Year at the fifth edition of the prestigious, Nigerian Achievers’ Awards.

The actress recently took on the role of the legendary character, Miss Pepeiye on Nigeria’s longest-running sitcom, Papa Ajasco and Company and she also played a leading role in the sequel of the hugely successful “Erin Folami” movie, which is already enjoying positive reviews from movie viewers across Nigeria. Her stock in Nollywood has risen extensively since she broke into the movie scene, and she has not relented, starring in over a dozen movies and several television series.

The University of Lagos and Royal Arts Academy graduate recently took part in a new beauty campaign organized by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to celebrate the beauty of African women tagged Ewatomi. The Kogi State indigene has shown her dexterity and versatility in acting, as she has performed in several Yoruba language films, even though she does not consider herself a Yoruba actor.

