An eyewitness and passenger in the bus, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that a man suddenly raised the alarm that his manhood had disappeared immediately the woman touched him on the bus.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored the incident, reports that the young lady escaped death as an irate mob and BRT passengers pounced on her over the allegation.

She added that two other men standing close to the first man immediately raised the same alarm, after feeling their genitals.

The eyewitness added that the bus driver had to take all the occupants of the bus to Onipanu Police Station to report the incident

Speaking to NAN at the police station, an unidentified police officer, confirmed the incident and said that the police were on top of the situation.

NAN reports that the three affected men were taken to an undisclosed hospital for confirmation of their claims.