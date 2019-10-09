Wike in Addis Ababa to finalise permanent flights by Ethiopian Airlines  from Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is in Ethiopia on the invitation of the management of Ethiopian Airlines to conclude talks on the operation of permanent international flights by the leading African Airlines from the Port Harcourt International Airport .

At present, Ethiopian Airlines is operating temporary international flights from the Port Harcourt International Airport.

He is accompanied by Former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, Director General of Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr Thompson Emmanuel , Mr Ibifiri Bobmanuel, President, Rivers Investors and Entrepreneurs Forum, Former House of Assembly Member, Felix Nwaeke, Former Eleme Local Government Area Chairman, Chief Ejor N. Ejor.

Governor Wike was received at the Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Dr Tewolde Gebremariam.

On Thursday, the Management of Ethiopian Airlines will lead Governor Wike on a guided tour of Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

The Governor will also meet with the management of Ethiopian Airlines to discuss modalities for the permanent operation of the international flights.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governor earlier in the year attracted Turkish Airlines to Port Harcourt International Airport.

