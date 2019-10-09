Why we joined APC- Former Jigawa PDP chieftain

Alhaji Rabiu Dangabi, former chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Jigawa, says he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the good work of Gov. Muhammad Badaru.

He disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Dangabi, also a former lawmaker at the state House of Assembly, said he did not join the party for political appointment.

“There was nothing like negotiation between me and anybody that if I defect to APC, I will be given political appointment or any of us that defected will be given appointment.

“I wonder why people are insinuating that we came because we were promised to be given political appointments.

“What the people are saying is far from the truth, we decided to abandon the PDP because of the good work of Gov. Muhammadu Badaru and President Muhamdau Buhari.

“We believe in APC manifestoes that is why we left our party, PDP and joined the APC,” he said.(NAN)

Vanguard