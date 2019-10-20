When Darling hosted ex-Big brother housemates

Darling Nigeria, the official hair sponsor of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBN) show played hosts to some ex-BBN housemates; Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Ike, Elozonam, Diane, Sir Dee, Kim Oprah, Thelma, Cindy, Avala, Khafi, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay and Joe, who visited the Lagos offices of the hair extension giant in appreciation of their role in keeping housemates well-groomed with their latest hair extensions and spicy hairstyles.

The visit also served as an opportunity for Venita Akpofure (represented by Mercy) and Sir Dee to redeem their cheques of 500,000 naira each as winners of the Darling task while in the house.

Welcoming the housemates, Marketing Manager, Godrej, Ayodele Otunjinrin said: “Darling is known for creating trendy and affordable hairstyles for all African women, and over the years we have continued to promote beauty and confidence across Africa through different channels including the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4.”

Responding on behalf of her fellow housemates, Mercy thanked Darling Nigeria for the warm reception given to them and particularly for living up to its promises to those who won tasks organised by the company.

