What Regina Daniels needs to learn from her mother

On Friday, October 4, 2019 Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja was agog for the premiere of the movie ‘The Enemy I know’ produced by Rita Daniels, mother of teen actress and wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels with many Nollywood veterans and wannabes in attendance.

While Regina, the beautiful, young actress is the star of the movie as the leading act, it was the producer and the mother that stole the show at the premiere.

She was simply mesmerizing and captivating when she made her appearance at the premiere. She breezed in late when everyone was seated and almost worn out from waiting, not only for the show to begin in earnest but to see the movie which has Ninolowo Bolanle and Regina Daniels as principal leads.

The graceful, flamboyant and refreshingly comforting Rita Daniels was all that was needed to bring in a spark of life and when she indeed breezed in, in her flowing, black, gold-serrated dress, it was unmistakeable the scent of intoxicating aura that enveloped the hall.

As spontaneously as anything could allow in nature, the cameras went into war with explosive vigour, lighting up the night and the lady of the night was in the middle of it all, wallowing in the bliss of the glitzy night made all the more daunting by her presence.

All heads turned in her direction, even the music stopped to allow the moment right of place and for the moment Rita Daniels was making her entrance everything stood still for her. It was her show and no one would steal it from her.

Many had actually come to see Regina, her daughter but it was the mother who had everyone eating out of her palms in style and pomp. And when Regina made her entrance the audience had been held entranced by the magic and charm of the mother, she was the conductor of the orchestra of which her daughter was only a component in the symphony.

