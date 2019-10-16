We’ll link more riverine communities by road — Diri, PDP candidate

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer in the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said he would be committed to construction of more roads to link riverine communities across the state.

Diri, who spoke at the flag-off of his governorship campaign in Yenagoa said the completion of the ongoing three senatorial roads linking communities in Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw and Brass, would be accorded priority attention.

“Roads will open up our communities in the hinterland. We will make sure that that road gets to Ekeremor. We will hit Agge, which is where our treasure lies in the Atlantic. The second one is going to Southern Ijaw and our governor, also mentioned it is going to Aguobiri and move to Oporoma.

“If the governor awards that bridge before he leaves office, we thank God but if not I will award it. Our aim is to hit Koluama on the Atlantic shores. Do not allow anyone to deceive you that it is only when a Southern Ijaw man becomes governor that roads will reach the place. Road will reach Koluama”, Diri assured.

Diri expressed confidence that the PDP would win the election to consolidate achievements recorded so far by the Restoration government.

He promised to run an open and transparent administration that will usher in new era of prosperity to the people.