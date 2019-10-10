We don’t run any Ponzi scheme ― Dunamis Church warns Nigerians

By Rita Okoye

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre, on Tuesday, distanced itself from an online Ponzi scheme called “Dunamis Investment Platform.”

The church, under the leadership of Dr. Pastor Paul and Dr. Mrs. Becky Paul-Enenche, declared that the ministry does not operate a Ponzi scheme, stressing that such was a “scam.”

This warning was contained in a statement signed by Pastor Victor Stephen, Head, Central Admin of the church on Tuesday.

The statement urged Nigerians against transacting any business with such platform because its owners are fraudsters.

It further warned that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an online Ponzi scheme known as “Dunamis Investment Platform” where individuals are asked to invest a certain amount and get back double their investment within a few hours. THIS IS A SCAM!!!

“The general public is hereby notified that Dunamis International Gospel Centre does not run any Ponzi scheme either online or offline.

“The platform is apparently owned by fraudsters who are out to defraud people.

“Therefore, the general public is hereby warned not to transact any business with them as they are fraudsters who are out to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

“Report anyone involved in such act to the nearest police station.

“Finally anyone caught in this evil act will be made to face full wrath of the law. Blessings!!!”

Vanguard Nigeria News