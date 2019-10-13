We don’t have certificate forgers as members, PDP replies APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP yesterday said it was not peoples by men who carry the burden of certificate forgery.

The party stater this in a reaction to an earlier statement credited to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which described the main opposition party as dead.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s national headquarters, PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbindiyan said:

“Our party after a long overhaul has become the centre of seeking power and good governance in our nation.

“Our party, the PDP does not contain certificate forgers. It is not a party of people who are contrivers. Our party is relating directly with the Nigerian people and we are working assiduously to make sure that democratic tenets are not only entrenched in our nation but seen to be practised.

“We do not have space to respond to former democrats who went around the nation and brought in a despot into a democratic order.

“We do not have space to engage in verbal discussion with characters who are known to be pillaging and stealing from the patrimony of our nation.

“We are not going to concern ourselves with the innuendos that such characters are branding. All we know is that the PDP remains the bastion of democracy in our nation.

“The PDP is in the Supreme Court that the mandate of Nigerians which was peacefully given to Atiku Abubakar but which was stolen is restored to us.

He also accused a cabal at the Presidency of being the brain behind the recent insinuation of alleged tenure elongation for President Muhammadu Buhari.